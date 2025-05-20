Parent company Arc’teryx and Peak Performance raises annual expectations after positive Q1

Amer Sports, Inc. had a strong first quarter. The Finnish sports group saw significant growth in both revenue and net income, according to the published quarterly figures. Due to the strong results, Amer Sports, Inc. decided to raise its expectations for the full financial year.

Amer Sports, Inc. is the parent company of the brands Arc’teryx, Peak Performance, Salomon, Wilson and Atomic. The group achieved a turnover of 1.4 billion dollars in the three months of the quarter, thanks to a growth of 23 percent.

The company’s profitability also improved significantly in the financial period. The operating result increased by 97 percent to 214 million dollars. The group’s net income rose from 5 million dollars to 135 million dollars.

Amer Sports is updating its expectations for the full financial year. That financial year ends on December 31, 2025. The forecast takes into account import duties on Chinese exports to the US of 30 percent and duties for the rest of the world of 10 percent, according to a disclaimer.

The company expects revenue growth of between 15 and 17 percent for the full financial year. The gross profit margin is expected to be between 56.5 and 57 percent. The higher the gross profit margin, the better it generally is for companies.

Amer Sports, Inc is active in 42 countries with its own operational activities. The group’s products are sold in over 100 countries. Amer Sports, Inc. has a total of 13,400 employees worldwide.