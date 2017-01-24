Parent company of Glamorous opens US showroom to support growth

London - Kacoo Fashion, the parent company of fashion labels Glamorous and True Decadence, is set to open its debut showroom in the United Stated next month to support its growing sales in the market.

Located in the middle of Manhattan’s historic garment district, the new 3,000 square foot showroom on 7th Avenue is set to showcase the latest seasonal collections from both womenswear brands. In addition the showroom will support the brand’s presence at US trade fairs Magic in Las Vegas and Coterie in New York later this year. Glamorous and True Decadence will both show at Magic from Febraury 21 to 23 and Coterie from February 27 to March 1.

In addition, the company has appointed Stephen McKenzie as its new Global Head of Sales. McKenzie, who previously served at fashion companies at Bench and Bestseller, is set to lead the sales team at Kacoo Fashion’s Manchester head office and will be responsible for managing their UK and international wholesale development strategy.