Paris conference calls for free passage through Strait of Hormuz

At the Paris conference on the Strait of Hormuz, the approximately 50 participating countries demanded the immediate, unconditional, and complete reopening of the strait by all parties in the Iran war. “We demand the restoration of the pre-war conditions for free passage and the unrestricted respect for maritime law,” said French president Emmanuel Macron after the meeting. “We reject any restriction or agreement that would de facto amount to an attempt to privatise the strait, and of course, any toll system.”

France intends to organise a neutral naval operation with Great Britain, which will be clearly distinct from the warring parties, to escort and secure commercial vessels transiting the Gulf along the Iranian coast. A planning meeting for this purpose will take place in London as early as next week, accompanied by close coordination with the Americans and Israel.

Message of unity

“Today's message is one of hope. It is also a message of preparation and a message of unity,” said Macron. The Europeans stand with the countries of the Gulf region; Asia; the African continent; Latin America; and the Pacific.

After a weeks-long blockade due to the Iran war, the leadership in Tehran announced its intention to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to oil tankers and commercial vessels shortly after the Paris conference began. Conversely, the US intends to maintain its own naval blockade. This blockade only affects ships with a port of departure or destination in Iran, as president Donald Trump emphasised.