Paris Fashion Week: The FHCM announces partnership with Air France and KLM

An exclusive travel offer has been negotiated between France's governing body for fashion Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) and the national airline Air France, offering a special fare to all professionals accredited to Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture autumn/winter 2024/2025 and men's spring/summer 2025 collections.

Notably, these events come during a period for which many professionals had expressed concern regarding the soaring prices linked to the impending Olympic Games in the city, which collides with the fashion weeks in the last fortnight of June.

To receive the offer, FHCM-accredited professionals simply need to enter a discount code when booking, which will entitle them to a 10 percent reduction on the price of tickets, excluding taxes and supplements, on Air France & KLM flights costing at least 140 euros.

This code is provided once accreditation has been validated. This offer can be applied for travel in the last fortnight of June 2024, with a minimum of one day on site during the dates of the event.

While the offer may put the minds and wallets of travelling professionals at ease, questions have been raised surrounding the environmental impact such an influx of flights into Paris could cause.

