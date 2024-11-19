Paris Hilton forms beauty joint venture with Guthy-Renker

Paris Hilton's media and lifestyle company, 11:11 Media, which she founded with entertainment industry veteran Bruce Gersh in 2021, has formed a joint venture with beauty giant Guthy-Renker to launch a new company to house beauty and wellness products inspired by and creative-directed by Hilton.

The joint venture is called 11:11 Beauty and will be led by newly appointed chief executive and co-founder Alexandra Marsh, a long-time beauty executive who has led multiple beauty brands at Guthy-Renker.

The new independent beauty company has been formed to build upon the success of Hilton's licensed beauty products and marks the star’s first foray into the beauty industry as a majority shareholder. It plans to launch its first beauty products in spring 2025, with details on its first collection expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Commenting on the venture, Paris Hilton, chief executive of 11:11 Media, said in a statement: "My mission with everything I do at 11:11 Media is to help people feel confident and live their most iconic lives. Now with 11:11 Beauty, partnering with Guthy-Renker has allowed me to bring my vision for beauty and wellness to life, blending cutting-edge technology with transformative results.

“The past couple of years have been a journey of passion and innovation and I can't wait for the world to experience our first collection that will be unveiled spring 2025."

11:11 Beauty aims to build on Hilton’s successful fragrance line, launched in 2004, which has reported multi-billion US dollars in sales across 29 fragrances to date, as well as the significant growth of Hilton’s 11:11 Media, whose consumer products businesses have driven more than 4 billion US dollars in retail sales globally, including a considerable presence at Walmart and on Amazon across fashion, home and children and family.

Marsh said: "Paris is and always has been a true visionary, and her passion for this industry and depth of knowledge in the content and commerce space is contagious.

“At 11:11 Beauty, we're blending Paris's commitment to excellence with Guthy-Renker's proven ability to create market-leading brands. I'm excited to bring a new, authentic beauty experience to consumers that reflects Paris's creativity and business acumen."

Greg Renker, co-founder of Guthy-Renker, added: "Guthy-Renker has a long history of creating iconic brands that resonate with consumers, and 11:11 Beauty is no exception. With Paris's passion and Alex's leadership, we're confident this venture will be a groundbreaking success in the beauty space, bringing a fresh and dynamic approach to the market."