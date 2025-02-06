Parley launches new label and incubator to accelerate eco-innovation and design

Parley for the Oceans, the global environmental organisation and impact network, has announced a long-term partnership with the Paris-based Dover Street Market Paris Brand Development (DSMP-BD) to launch a new label and investment incubator to accelerate eco, natural and biofabricated innovations.

The new partnership will see Parley launching a new label ‘Parley Future Material,’ which will be focused on innovation and the investigation of alternative materials and the exploration of new technologies to help set new standards through eco-innovation and design.

For the past 12 years, Parley has been a leading force in raising awareness about environmental threats to planetary and human health, such as plastic pollution. It has engaged global consumers through art, design, fashion, and sports while running ocean protection programmes with local communities worldwide.

‘Parley Future Material’ is described as a “new phase” for the organisation to help the fashion industry transform from “the toxic age to a material revolution”.

The new label and incubator will focus on funding and supporting the use of natural materials, biofabrication, and green chemistry as alternatives to conventional, often harmful material practices.

In partnership with leading material innovators, Parley and DSMP-BD state they are looking to explore new ways to design products that work "in harmony with nature" to drive material innovation forward.

Parley for the Oceans teams up with Dover Street Market Paris Brand Development to accelerate a “material revolution” to transform the fashion industry

Cyrill Gutsch, chief executive and founder of Parley, said in a statement: “After more than a decade of campaigning against plastic pollution, intercepting waste around the world, we are expanding into a new chapter, announcing the Parley Future Material initiative - to fund and accelerate eco-innovations aimed at replacing plastic and other harmful substances.

“Together with our friends and allies at Dover Street Market, a creative epicentre of the fashion industry, we are launching the Parley Label - an ongoing collaborative experiment to explore, celebrate and boost new materials. We believe designers and innovators hold the power to rapidly transform how fashion is created and how luxury is defined. Nothing is more powerful, more desirable, than protecting life - and securing our future.”

The long-term partnership is described as a “collaborative laboratory-space where creativity meets science to create truly innovative solutions for the planet” and will unfold in many phases, kickstarting with a special collaborative project as the first chapter, launching in March, followed by a main collection in June.

Adrian Joffe, chief executive of Dover Street Market, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Parley for the Oceans. Cyrill is an extraordinary man. His quest and vision to clean up the oceans, our planet’s breathing heart, is crucial to our survival.

“In these dark times, the work of Parley is a formidable ray of light and a beacon of hope. We are beyond proud and excited to be part of this venture.”