Parsons School of Design, WWD, and Yellowbrick launch online fashion program

Parsons School of Design, in collaboration with fashion trade journal WWD, and New York-based education platform Yellowbrick, has launched a new fashion program.

Fashion Business Essentials comprises 15 hours of instruction entirely online and offers a “deep exploration” into the innovation and changes happening across the fashion business landscape.

Participates will learn practical uses of information technology, strategic business planning, decision-making, planning management, brand development, and communications within organizations.

Modules include ‘entrepreneurship and the fashion system’, ‘managing fashion production’, ‘fashion branding’, ‘marketing strategies’, and ‘retailing and distribution’.

Instruction will be taught by Parsons faculty and experts from various sectors across the industry.

Students who complete the program will earn a non-credit completion certificate from Parsons.

“The fashion industry has endured many challenges over the past year, and we see its recovery as an opportunity to bring more diverse voices into the ranks,” said Ben Barry, dean of fashion at Parsons in a press release. “In this program, we’re building opportunities for talent who hail from non-traditional backgrounds in the fashion industry, and we’re furthering our mission to change the fashion education experience for the better.”

Rob Kingyens, president of Yellowbrick, highlighted: “For learners who are dedicated to learning all they can, we wanted to create a next-level educational experience that highlights the intricacies of this massive and inspiring industry. By tapping the passion and expertise of Parsons and WWD staff, we’re now able to help fashion professionals and businesses advance in this exciting industry.”

The first group of students will be admitted to Fashion Business Essentials later this month.

