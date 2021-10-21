Partners in talks to acquire stake in Breitling

Partners Group Holding AG is in talks to acquire a 25 percent stake in luxury watchmaker Breitling from CVC Capital. The news was reported by Bloomberg.

A potential deal could be announced within the coming weeks. The investment could potentially value Breitling at 3.3 billion dollars.

Breitling is one of the largest Swiss watch brands in the world that’s still independent. Nothing is set in stone yet, so it is still possible for the deal to fall apart entirely.

In 2017, CVC bought a majority stake in Breitling for 931 million dollars. CVC has been working with Rothschild & Co. and GCA Altium to explore sales options for Breitling.