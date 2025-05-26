Patrick Grant’s Community Clothing to launch crowdfunding campaign

Community Clothing, the brand owned by Great British Sewing Bee’s Patrick Grant, has announced its intention to launch a crowdfunding campaign. In a post on its website, the company said that it has partnered with the platform Crowdcube on the initiative, with which it intends to “give everyone the opportunity to become shareholders”.

The brand’s crowdfunding page currently allows those interested in investing to gain early access to the campaign and submit the amount they hope to invest once it begins. In its profile, Community Clothing said its mission “is to change the narrative around what we wear”, while also “supporting and creating local jobs” to “help restore prosperity in communities across the UK”.

It is exactly this that has been at the heart of the brand’s mission since it was founded nine years ago. According to its website, the company has “created well over 400,000 hours of skilled work” in the UK, but it wishes to do more. Over the past three years, meanwhile, its sales and impact has grown 400 percent.

Community Clothing’s story began in 2015 when Grant, a cloth merchant, purchased Lancashire clothing manufacturer Cookson & Clegg. The company found a partner in Selfridges by 2017 and continued to collaborate with other brands and firms, including the Homegrown/Homespun project, which launched growing flax and natural dyes. Community Clothing now has partner factories in Ayrshire, Bolton and South Wales.