Patrik Silén to join Asos as Chief Strategy Officer

Online fashion retailer Asos has named Patrik Silén as Chief Strategy Officer, reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Nick Beighton. This appointment, the company said in a statement, is the third in a series of new hires designed to strengthen the senior management team.

Commenting on Silén’s appointment, Nick Beighton said: “I am very pleased to welcome Patrik to our expanding executive team. His market-leading experience across the retail sector both in the UK and internationally will be invaluable to us as we look to capitalise on the growth opportunities ahead of us.”

The company added Silén joins Asos after an extensive career in management consultancy, largely at McKinsey & Company, where he was appointed partner in 2012. During his 16-year tenure there, Silén relaunched and built several new practice areas, including the consultancy’s EMEA retail operations unit, and focused on delivering insight, strategy and transformation programmes to a range of clients, including online pure-plays and omnichannel retailers. In his role at Asos, which he starts on 5th May, the company further said, Silén will lead the further development and implementation of the company’s strategy with a focus on driving increased performance.

“I’ve long harboured ambitions to apply what I’ve learned in strategic consultancy to a dedicated in-house role. The opportunity to make that move, and to a brand of Asos’ stature and renown, was simply one I couldn’t resist,” added Silén.