Pendant worn by Princess Diana to come to auction via Sotheby’s

Auction house Sotheby’s has announced that a jewellery item worn by the late Princess Diana is set to become available as part of its annual Royal and Noble sale.

The Attallah Cross is currently owned by Ramsay Attallah, a relative of Naim Attallah, the former group chief executive of Asprey & Garrard.

According to Attallah, the princess had asked to borrow the pendant from his father on several occasions, as “she really loved the piece”.

Created in the 1920s by court jewellers Garrard, Diana most famously wore the piece in October 1987 to a charity gala in support of Birthright, a nonprofit working towards the protection of human rights during childbirth.

The cross was bought by Naim Attallah in the 1980s, who then loaned it to the princess on several occasions, according to Sotheby’s press release.

Speaking on the news, Kristian Spofforth, head of jewellery at Sotheby’s London, said: “Jewellery owned or worn by the late Princess Diana very rarely comes on to the market, especially a piece such as the Attallah cross, which is so colourful, bold and distinctive.

“We are confident that this unique 1920s piece of jewellery by Garrard, with such an exceptional provenance and only ever worn by the Princess herself, will attract the attention of a wide variety of bidders, including royal and noble jewellery collectors, as well as fans of the Princess keen to share part of her history.”

The online only sale will take place between January 6 to 18 on Sotheby’s website, with the auction’s lots to be showcased at the house’s London space from January 12 to 18.