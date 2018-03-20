Pentland acquires cycling apparel brand Endura

Endura, the cycling apparel brand has been acquired by Pentland Brands Limited, the British family-owned business having brands such as Speedo, Mitre, Canterbury and Berghaus under its fold.

The company said, business will continue to be based in Livingston, Scotland and the Endura founders and directors, Jim McFarlane and Pamela Barclay, will continue to lead and manage the day-to-day business. The investment will support Endura’s ambition to expand distribution and reach more consumers within the cycling apparel category.

Commenting on the development, Jim McFarlane Founder and Director, Endura said in a media release: “Endura has been my life for 25 years, so I’m understandably protective of it and dismissed numerous other approaches in the past. Pentland stands out as an exceptional home for Endura, placing it within a family of worldclass brands under the umbrella of a family owned company that is long-term in its outlook and aligned with our culture and values.”

“We have a strong track record of nurturing brands that people love, so Endura is a great addition to our portfolio - we believe it has huge potential. We’ll be supporting Jim, Pam and their team by giving them access to our extensive resources and network that, as a global brand management company, we can offer,” added Chirag Patel, Chief Operating Officer, Pentland Brands.

Founded in Scotland in 1993, Endura is worn by the world’s top road, mountain bike and triathlon teams and riders.

Picture credit:MHP Communications