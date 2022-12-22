Pentland Brands names Matt Rock as new president - Americas

Pentland Brands Limited has announced that Matt Rock has taken over the role of president – Americas, Pentland Brands.

This role, the company said in a release, oversees Speedo as well as Pentland’s full portfolio, including Endura and Mitre for the Americas region.

Rock, formerly president - Asia Pacific, started his career working in sales for Puma and joined the Pentland Brands business in 2005, as sales director for Ted Baker footwear.

He was promoted to managing director in 2007 and, during that time, grew Ted Baker footwear sales by over 800 percent and increased distribution from eight to 28 markets.

Rock joined the Pentland Brands executive team, as global supply chain director, in 2015 and was appointed president - Asia Pacific in 2018, responsible for both the global supply chain and the regional commercial teams.

During this time, the company added, Rock transformed both functions into multi-brand operations and led the development of a ‘digital first’ China strategy, resulting in a 100 percent growth in sales.

“The acquisition and transition of the Speedo North America business means we are now a truly global organisation. With strong leadership teams now in place across our three key regions - North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe - we’re in a great position to deliver on our ambition to build a global portfolio of pioneering brands that make life better,” said Chirag Patel, chief executive officer, Pentland Brands.

The company also announced that Tom Whitmer, formerly executive vice president, operations - Americas, has been promoted to chief operating officer - Americas.

Abhy Thomas-Joseph has replaced Rock as president - Asia Pacific and Charlotte Cox continues in her role as president - EMEA.

Rock replaces Jim Gerson who is retiring at the end of 2022 after the successful transition of the Speedo North America business from PVH Corp. into Pentland Brands.

On Gerson’s retirement, Patel added: “We thank Jim for his steady leadership throughout the transition. His knowledge, expertise, and deep understanding of people were instrumental in successfully onboarding the Speedo North America business.”