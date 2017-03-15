Pentland Brands picks majority stake in SeaVees

Pentland Brands has decided to invest in the Californian casual lifestyle sneaker brand, SeaVees, supporting latter’s ambition to grow the business within the US and internationally.

Chirag Patel, Global Strategy Director, Pentland Brands said in a statement, “Our portfolio development program looks for high potential, high growth brands, so SeaVees is a great addition to our portfolio of footwear brands”.

Established in 1964, the company said, SeaVees pioneered the transformation of the sneaker from gym shoe to casual shoe. The brand was rediscovered by owner Steven Tiller and the company added that the investment combines Steven’s footwear market knowledge and creative direction with Pentland’s expertise and passion for growing international footwear brands.

“Since the resurrection of the SeaVees brand in 2010, we’ve been intensely focused on creating timeless product of extraordinary quality and establishing an authentic voice with our customers. Pentland’s world-class resources and impeccable reputation in brand building make them the ideal partner for the next chapter of SeaVees,” added Steven Tiller, CEO, SeaVees.

Picture:SeaVees, Pentland media relations