Pentland Brands to create over 100 new jobs in Nottingham

London - Pentland Brands, the parent company of international brands such as Ellesse, Speedo, Boxfresh, Berghaus and Mitre, is set to create more than 100 new jobs in Nottingham after moving its active brands to its headquarters in the East Midlands.

Pentland Brands current headquarters at NG2 Business Park is set to become the main location for its football brand Mitre and rugby brand Canterbury sales, marketing, finance, product and innovation teams. The shift sees more than 100 new jobs in the city across a wide range of areas, as Pentland Brands brings its active brands together.

“We know there’s great talent across the region, so it’s an ideal time to grow our multi-brand team here at our East Midlands HQ,” said Sean Hastings, global marketing director at Pentland Brands. “Speedo has a fantastic track record of innovative design and now we’ll be able to share this expertise with our teamsports brands.”

Nottingham has served as the base of swimwear brand Speedo International since it was acquired by Pentland Brands in 1990 and will become the principal location for all of its teams across its active brands portfolio. “These developments will help us to better manage our brands and opens up a broader range of career opportunities for our teams to work across multiple brands and projects,” added Hastings.

“To do this we’re launching academies that will help our people develop these specialist skills.” Once all the new positions have been filled, Pentland Brands will employ approximately 200 people in Nottingham, in addition to 72 field-based or flexible location positions.

Photo: via Pentland Brands