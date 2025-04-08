Pentland Brands to sponsor TNT Sports platform

Pentland Brands, the parent company of Berghaus, Canterbury and Ellesse, has become a sponsor of television channel TNT Sports. The three month deal will see six of the group’s brands featured across TNT Sports’ portfolio, spanning TV, on-demand and social media.

A 20-second TV ad will also run during prime sports programming, while social media posts across Warner Bros and highlights on the Discovery Channels will further brand visibility. The partnership was also developed alongside Sky Media and EssenceMediaCom North.

Pentland said the sponsorship deal, the first of its kind for both the group and TNT Sports, represented a strategic investment with the goal of pushing brand awareness and audience engagement for its labels.

In a release, Pentland’s chief marketing officer, Penny Herriman, said the “partnership places our brands across premium, exclusive content that resonates with an engaged, relevant audience of sports fans and consumers”. Herriman added: “It will drive visibility and connect with them where consideration is high and has impact.”