Pentland Connect signs up 1,200 retailers

Pentland Brands online ordering service, Pentland Connect has signed up 1,200 retailers, following the group’s relaunch of its business-to-business website in January.

Pentland Connect has been relaunched to allow retailers to adapt to what the group calls “an unpredictable retail climate” and allow them the opportunity to order products from across its brand portfolio 24/7.

“With travel restrictions still in place, it’s a simpler, more efficient way for retailers to purchase effortlessly and safely,” added Pentland Brands.

Retailers can use Pentland Connect to browse products, view stock availability and manage details before making a purchase. They can also register multiple accounts for their business and the service will also ensure that Pentland Connect members are the first to know about new products, ranges and discounts.

The business-to-business website was initially launched with Mitre, but now includes Canterbury, Speedo, Berghaus, Teamwear and most recently, Kickers, for the back-to-school season.

Pentland Connect is available to retailers across Europe, with Pentland Brands looking to expand its offering to the US later this year.

Paul Savrimoothoo, UK commercial director at Pentland Brands, said in a statement: With ways of working in retail changing rapidly, particularly in the current challenging circumstances, our priority is to make sure we remain agile in developing the best propositions and platforms for our retail partners.

“It’s great because Pentland Connect gives them more control over how and when they can buy our products and our hope is that, by the end of the year, our full brand portfolio will be available.”

Pentland Brands Limited owns sports, outdoor and lifestyle brands including Speedo, Berghaus, Canterbury of New Zealand, Endura, Ellesse, SeaVees, Red or Dead and Mitre. It is also the UK licensee for Kickers and has a joint venture partnership for Lacoste footwear. Its products are available in over 190 countries and are sold either directly by group companies or are represented by licensees and distributors.

Images: courtesy of Pentland Brands