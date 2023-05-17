Pepco brand to open its first store in Portugal

Discount retailer Pepco Group will open its first Pepco store in Portugal this week, as part of its European store expansion plan.

The new Pepco store in Coimbra, which opens on May 18, will be followed by new openings in Albufeira and Olhão during May 2023. Further launches are planned in a number of cities across Portugal over the course of the year, including in Lisbon, Porto, Elvas, Tavira, Averio, and Braga.

The company said in a release that majority of Pepco’s new stores in Portugal will offer the full range of Pepco’s popular men’s, women’s and children’s clothing; general merchandise from homewares to toys; and FMCG from Poundland Group, including toiletries, cleaning and laundry, personal care, confectionery, and pet categories at market-leading prices.

Commenting on the development, Trevor Masters, CEO of Pepco Group, said: “Our launch in Portugal marks another important step in the group’s profitable store expansion programme – our biggest source of value creation – and further validates our belief the whole of Europe is addressable to us.”

Pepco Group, owner of the Pepco and Dealz brands across Europe and Poundland in the UK, plans to open at least 550 net new stores in FY23, primarily through the Pepco brand, while also expanding the presence of its Dealz brand in Poland.