Pepco Group shares debut on Poland’s WIG20 index

Shares of pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the Peoco and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the UK will be included in the WIG20, the Warsaw Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index.

Commenting on the development, Andy Bond, CEO of Pepco Group, said in a release: "We are very pleased that Pepco Group has met the requirements to qualify for the Warsaw Stock Exchange's most prestigious index of the biggest and most liquid companies. We hope that with this promotion, the company's shares will become even more attractive to an even larger group of investors, contributing to further growth and development of the Warsaw Stock Exchange."

Pepco Group was established in 2015, now has 3,500 stores in 17 countries including the UK, the Republic of Ireland, Spain and across the CEE region, employing 40,000 people.