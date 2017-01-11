​Pepe Jeans Group to implement new B2B platform

London - The Pepe Jeans Group is set to implement a new B2B platform to help streamline its wholesale customer system and underline its shift to the digital.

The new platform is set to help the group move its wholesale strategy forwards and strengthen its relations with its customers by improving operations and offering them the ability to react more effectively to changes in the industry. Together with SAP Hybris Commerce, Pepe Jeans Group aims to roll out its new B2B platform in early 2017, which will also improve the management of product catalogue, and communication while offering wholesale customers the freedom to manage their own orders directly.

Via the new B2B platform, Pepe Jeans Group customers will also be able to obtain more detailed information on their account history using the self-selection mode and easily access order history, invoices, shipping addresses as well as previous purchase selections. In addition, the new platform has been designed to enhance user experience and is available in several languages.

Hackett and Pepe Jeans London, which are part of the Pepe Jeans Group, are set to benefit from the new platform, which sees the group working with The Birchman Group to ensure a smooth transition once more.