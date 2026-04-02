Pepe Jeans returns to profit as turnover dip continues

UK-based denim retailer Pepe Jeans London has reported a return to profitability for the year ended March 31, 2025, despite a moderate contraction in its top-line revenue.

The company, which specializes in the marketing, distribution, and retailing of jeans and related products, saw its turnover fall to 1.19 million pounds (1.58 million dollars) from 1.34 million pounds in the previous year. This represents a decrease of approximately 11.38 percent year-over-year.

Strategic cost management drives bottom line

The shift from a loss to a profit was primarily driven by a significant reduction in operating expenditures and the absence of heavy one-off charges seen in the 2024 financial year. Pepe Jeans recorded a profit for the financial year of 35,889 pounds, a sharp recovery from the 328,012 pounds loss reported in 2024.

Cost of sales decreased to 769,481 pounds, down from 852,545 pounds in the prior period. Gross profit for the year stood at 417,473 pounds, reflecting a gross margin of approximately 35.17 percent. Consequently, the company posted an operating profit of 65,413 pounds, contrasting with the 9,029 pounds operating profit in 2024 which had been weighed down by other financial factors.

Pepe Jeans continues to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Netherlands-based AWWG, which provides a consolidated financial framework for the brand’s international operations.