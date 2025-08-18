Percentil acquisition drives MySize Q2 revenue, narrows operating loss

In its second-quarter report, for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, MySize announced revenue of 2 million dollars, a 2 percent increase year-over-year, largely due to the addition of Percentil. This contrasts with a 30 percent year-over-year decrease in revenue for the first half of 2025, which the company attributed to market changes affecting sales from its Orgad segment.

Despite the mixed revenue results, MySize saw a significant improvement in its bottom line, with a 49 percent reduction in operating loss for the quarter, reaching a total of 586,000 dollars.

MySize also strengthened its presence in Europe's growing circular fashion market with the acquisition of Percentil, a resale platform. The company's strategic move comes as new European Union legislation mandates increased durability, recyclability, and traceability for apparel.

According to MySize founder and CEO Ronen Luzon, the acquisition positions the company to help brands comply with these new regulations and find new avenues for growth. "The EU is rewriting fashion's rulebook," Luzon said. "Percentil is designed to help brands comply with these new standards and unlock new opportunities for growth."

Percentil, which operates in Spain and other parts of Europe, is central to MySize's strategy. The platform's capabilities in AI-powered product matching, garment grading, and logistics are designed to help brands manage the entire lifecycle of their products, a requirement of the EU's new Circular Economy Action Plan.

Luzon sees this regulatory shift as a major opportunity, not a challenge. "Some companies see regulation as a hurdle. We see it as the competitive advantage," he added, noting his belief that fashion resale will become a core part of the industry's infrastructure. MySize plans to invest further in the European resale market, leveraging its three-segment business model (SaaS sizing, e-commerce, and resale) to build operational synergies and recurring revenue streams.