Perfect Corp receives take-private proposal from CEO

AI and AR fashion tech company Perfect Corp has confirmed the receipt of a non-binding proposal to take the company private. The bid, valued at 1.95 dollars in cash per ordinary share, was made by the firm’s founder, chief executive officer and chairwoman, Alice Chang, and her controlled entities, or consortium members.

Together, the group intends to establish an acquisition vehicle to move forward with the transaction. The deal is expected to be financed through equity contributions from associated parties in the form of rollover equity and available unrestricted cash from the company, a letter to the board read.

The acquisition “will provide superior value to the company’s shareholders”, it continued. It was further noted that the proposal represents a premium of 44.4 percent to the company’s closing price on March 17.

Consortium members own around 53.4 percent of Perfect Corp’s total issued and outstanding share capital, representing 81.2 percent of the total voting power. Perfect Corp’s board said it intends to review the proposal in the near future, with an evaluation to be made by a newly formed special committee of independent directors.

The bid comes on the back of what appeared to be a strong year for Perfect Corp, with revenues up 14.9 percent driven by AI- and AR-cloud solutions and subscriptions performance. The company also narrowed its operating loss, which dropped from 3.1 million dollars in 2024 to 1.7 million dollars in the year ended December 31, 2025.

In a statement, Chang outlined preparations for the next phase of growth, centred around an increased focus on Agentic AI and API-based solutions. Looking ahead to 2026, Perfect Corp is anticipating full year revenue to increase by around 10 percent, driven by continued revenue growth in its YouCam application.