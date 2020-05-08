Perfect Moment appoints Negin Yeganegy as Managing Director

Ski and sportswear brand Perfect Moment has appointed Negin Yeganegy as Group Managing Director. Yeganegy previously held the role of global group ecommerce director at Yoox Net-A-Porter Group, where she was responsible for the digital strategy and development of the group’s full price businesses globally. The company said in a statement that Negin comes to Perfect Moment having overseen the growth of the digital business and streamlining the customer experience across the group’s brands.

“We are very excited to have Negin join Perfect Moment as MD to continue to expand our digital and sustainable strategy forward. Her experience in luxury and e-commerce will be invaluable as we continue to grow our footprint globally,” said Max Gottschalk, the company’s Chairman.

The company added that with over 12 years’ experience of driving business strategies globally, Yeganegy has worked across a variety of industries and brings her expertise in creating brand experiences for next generation digital native customers.

“I am delighted to join Perfect Moment and build on its heritage of quality, style and performance and recent track record of tremendous growth. The passion and creativity of the team stands us in good stead to continue defining new standards in luxury active-wear that will allow us to build a global brand that resonates with people who value fashion, form and function,” added Negin Yeganegy.

