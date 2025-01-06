Perfect Moment partners with global agencies to expand presence across Europe & Asia

Skiwear and lifestyle brand Perfect Moment has partnered with two global sales agencies to help grow its presence in several key markets in Europe and Asia.

Through its new strategic partnerships, the UK-based brand aims to strengthen its wholesale distribution in its focal territories, including Southern Europe and Japan. The two sales agencies, TBrand and Maison DixSept, are set to enhance Perfect Moment’s presence in luxury retailers and high-end boutiques while ensuring they remain in line with the brand's direct-to-consumer online sales platforms.

Both agencies have years of experience and solid reputations in the fashion industry. TBrand, owned by Riccardo Grassi, is set to oversee Perfect Moment’s distribution in Southern Europe, including Spain, France, and Italy. The agency is known for its success in introducing established fashion brands in international markets.

Maison DixSept has been tasked with driving Perfect Moment’s expansion in Japan, which is rapidly becoming a key market for luxury brands. Overseen by the former general manager of Alexander McQueen Japan, Maison DixSept leverages comprehensive marketing expertise and experience connecting brands with luxury consumers.

“These new global partnerships mark another exciting new chapter for Perfect Moment,” said Mark Buckley, CEO of Perfect Moment, in a statement. “Our collaboration with such agencies that have deep knowledge and experience with their local markets will help ensure that our brand is well positioned for success on a global scale.”

As both agencies' brand representatives include multilingual account managers fluent in French, Italian, Spanish, English, and Japanese, this will ensure they can deliver superior customer service while identifying new business opportunities. Integration of the new agencies is in progress, with plans for showroom openings in Milan, Tokyo, and Paris set for early 2025.

“I’ve worked with and seen these great agencies produce remarkable results for other emerging global brands,” added Rosela Mitropoulos, head of business development at Perfect Moment. “I believe our brand is primed for the same—especially with the excitement building around our upcoming Winter Olympics collaborations.”

Recently appointed at Perfect Moment, Mitropoulos will ensure that the brand’s distribution strategy remains in line with its in-house sales and marketing goals, brand values, and positioning.

“We are excited to welcome Perfect Moment to our portfolio and to work as a partner on the Japanese market,” said Osamu Kurokawa, president of Maison DixSept, in a statement. “We find Perfect Moment’s unique brand background and its constantly evolving collections highly attractive, and we are delighted that the Japanese market will have the opportunity to share and enjoy this moment.”

In addition, Perfect Moment, in partnership with TBrand and others, is creating a special collection for the Winter Olympics Milano-Cortina 2026, aimed at reinforcing its position as a leader in luxury ski apparel. “We are very proud to begin this journey with Perfect Moment,” said Riccardo Grassi, president of TBrand.

“The brand seamlessly aligns with the style and DNA of our offerings, and I am confident that our customers will appreciate it. With the artistic direction led by Perfect Moment co-founder and creative chief officer Jane Gottschalk and the management of its recently appointed head of business development, Rosela Mitropoulos, we are confident that Perfect Moment has incredible potential for growth.”

The new agency partnerships in Southern Europe and Japan build on Perfect Moment’s recent collaboration with CD Network, a leading luxury fashion sales agency in North America dedicated to growing brand visibility and wholesale distribution across the region.