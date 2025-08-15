Perfect Moment Q1 revenue jumps 51 percent on strategic initiatives

Perfect Moment Ltd., a luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand, reported strong revenue increase of 51 percent to 1.5 million dollars for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2025. This growth was attributed to the successful launch of new revenue streams, including collaborations and partnerships, as well as sustained strength in its e-commerce and wholesale channels.

The company also achieved a record gross margin of 60.4 percent, a significant improvement from 36.6 percent in the same quarter of FY25, which management attributed to a favourable channel mix and disciplined pricing strategies.

Commenting on the strong first quarter, Jane Gottschalk, president and principal executive officer of Perfect Moment said, "The launch of our spring/summer capsule, expansion of our style count, and the introduction of partnership revenues have further strengthened our brand positioning and customer engagement globally."

Perfect Moment's chief financial and operating officer, Chath Weerasinghe, added, "Our record gross margin and 51 percent revenue growth reflect the successful execution of our growth and profitability strategy. We’re investing strategically in brand, infrastructure, and market expansion, while maintaining tight cost control — positioning Perfect Moment for sustained growth and profitability.”

Perfect Moment expands reach, introduces new styles

The company's operational highlights for the quarter included an expansion of its annual style count from approximately 75 to over 200 and the implementation of a tiered pricing architecture. Perfect Moment also increased its presence to over 60 countries and saw meaningful contributions to revenue and brand visibility from strategic collaborations, such as the limited-edition capsule collection with the BWT Alpine Formula One Team.

In subsequent events, the company announced the opening of a new European distribution hub in the Netherlands. This strategic move is intended to streamline global logistics, cut logistics touchpoints by over 50 percent, and accelerate delivery times. Furthermore, the company received 3.4 million dollars in funding from one of its principal stockholders to support working capital needs, with a formal agreement for the funding currently in process.

Q1 adjusted net loss narrows

Despite the positive revenue and margin trends, the company reported a widening net loss for the quarter of 3.8 million dollars, or 21 cents loss per diluted share, however, the adjusted EBITDA loss improved to 2.6 million dollars from a loss of 2.9 million dollars in the first quarter of FY25.