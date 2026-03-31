Perfect Moment secures 12 million dollars in growth financing

UK-based luxury lifestyle brand Perfect Moment has announced it has secured 12 million dollars in growth financing to strengthen its liquidity and support its strategic expansion. The capital injection follows the recently reported first profitable quarter for the brand and is intended to accelerate progress toward sustainable profitability.

The financing package is comprised of two distinct elements. The first is a 10 million dollar revolving credit facility provided by Krane Capital and X3 Higher Moment Fund (X Cubed). The second component is a separate two million dollar equity investment from Krane Capital.

Structured credit and premium equity investment

The 10 million dollar revolving credit facility includes 4 million dollars from Krane Capital and 6 million dollars from X Cubed. The facility has a term of 24 months and carries an interest rate of 12 percent per annum. These funds are designated for general corporate purposes, including working capital, product development, and the repayment of outstanding debt.

Simultaneously, Krane Capital has agreed to purchase 6,060,606 shares of Perfect Moment common stock at 0.33 dollars per share. This price represents a 75 percent premium to the closing share price of 0.19 dollars on March 27, 2026. This investment is intended to bolster the balance sheet and support compliance with the continued listing requirements of the NYSE American exchange.

Strategic expansion and market development

Perfect Moment executive chairman, Max Gottschalk, stated that the objective of the financing is to secure the capital necessary for long-term strategic execution. Gottschalk noted that with a leadership team in place and improving revenue trends and margins, the brand is building momentum toward sustainable profitability.

Gottschalk also highlighted the strategic importance of Krane Capital regarding its experience in China. The brand intends to leverage local market insights and relationships to partner with operators in the region. This collaboration is expected to accelerate a curated distribution strategy to ensure the brand is positioned appropriately within the premium segment.

The brand, which was founded in Chamonix, France, specialises in luxury outerwear and activewear. The new capital structure is designed to support near-to-medium term priorities, including product innovation and category expansion, as the brand seeks to scale its go-to-market capabilities.