Perfect Moment secures 6.6 million dollars in financing

Skiwear brand Perfect Moment has completed two financing transactions totaling around 6.6 million dollars, and is thus “positioned to accelerate growth following a series of operational and strategic initiatives implemented earlier this year”.

Much of the new funding comes from chairman of the board, Max Gottschalk, who extended a total of over 5 million dollars in loans to the company. This will provide working capital to support product purchases and operations, a press release noted.

In return, Gottschalk has been issued with 305,398 dollars of shares from the company’s restricted common stock, at a per share price of 0.468 dollars.

Perfect Moment has also entered into a securities purchase agreement with Minneapolis-based alternative investment firm X Cubed Capital Management. The deal was valued at just under 1.49 million dollars.

In a statement, Gottschalk said: “These financings demonstrate strong confidence in Perfect Moment’s strategy and brand potential. With enhanced financial flexibility, the company now has the resources to capitalise on upcoming opportunities, deliver on its growth plan and continue building momentum throughout fiscal 2026.”