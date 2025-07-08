Perfect Moment taps the Netherlands for new European warehouse

Luxury skiwear label Perfect Moment has inaugurated a new European warehouse and distribution centre in the Netherlands as it continues to transform its global logistics capabilities.

The French brand said the new facility, operated in partnership with Geodis, will replace its warehouses in the UK and Hong Kong, both of which are due to close as part of a restructuring programme to streamline operations and reduce costs.

With this, Perfect Moment is expected to reduce the number of logistics touchpoints from factory to customer by more than half, in the hopes of ensuring fast and more efficient fulfillment.

In a statement, chairman of the brand, Max Gottschalk, said the new facility “marks a critical step forward in Perfect Moment’s journey” and comes as a “cornerstone of our broader operational transformation”.

Gottschalk continued: “By centralising key functions and eliminating unnecessary handoffs, we’re creating a more agile and efficient platform that we expect will unlock meaningful cost savings and allow us to reinvest in areas that fuel long-term growth – whether that’s product innovation, customer experience or international expansion.”

To further enhance the brand’s turnaround, Perfect Moment has also refreshed its corporate structure to support efforts in aligning operations with commercial priorities.

The company said that such changes will help to streamline its supply chain, and thus contribute to “sustainable increases to our gross margins”, ultimately driving value for customers and shareholders.

Perfect Moment continues to address financial challenges alongside ambitions to drive forward growth. In FY24, while the brand reported narrowing losses and a revenue uptick, its adjusted EBITDA fell to minus 5.9 million dollars, reflecting operational inefficiencies.