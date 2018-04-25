Perry Ellis and Rosega sign license deal for Manhattan in Argentina

Perry Ellis International, Inc. has entered into a license agreement with Rosega S.A. to design and distribute men’s dress shirts under the Manhattan trademark in Argentina. The company said that the collection will be distributed in department and specialty stores with a product launch planned in the fall 2018.

"We are excited to welcome Rosega to the Manhattan family. Rosega is a leading retailer and distributor of fashion apparel, making the partnership an ideal collaboration. Working with Rosega will leverage the equity of this lifestyle brand to further our Latin American reach,” said Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and President of Perry Ellis International, in a press release.

“Rosega is extremely proud and excited to enter this partnership with the Manhattan brand. As an iconic and well regarded brand, we are confident it will continue to grow as a mens’ fashion leader in Argentina,” added Carlos Fabian Legnini, owner and founder of Rosega, S.A.

Picture:Perry Ellis International website