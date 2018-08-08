Perry Ellis extends Laundry by Shelli Segal's license agreement with The Levy Group

Perry Ellis International, Inc. has announced extension of the license for Laundry by Shelli Segal and Laundry by Design outerwear and a new license agreement for Laundry by Shelli Segal and Laundry by Design dresses with The Levy Group. The company said that the new dress collection will launch with the spring 2019 collection.

“We look forward to extending our successful ten year relationship with The Levy Group to include the dress category and offering our loyal consumers the high quality design and fashion they have come to expect from Laundry by Shelli Segal as we build the brand to new heights,” said Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and President of Perry Ellis International in a statement.

The company added that in addition to outerwear and dresses, the brand's current licensed categories includes fashion accessories, intimates, fragrance and home decor.

“We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Perry Ellis International. We intend to leverage our deep understanding of the Laundry outerwear consumer into the dress category as we work with Perry Ellis to increase Laundry by Shelli Segal’s share of closet,” added Donald Levy, CEO and President of The Levy Group.

Picture:Facebook/Laundry by Shelli Segal