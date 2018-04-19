Perry Ellis extends license agreement with Euroneck

Perry Ellis International, Inc. has entered into a license agreement with Euroneck, S.A. de CV to design and distribute men’s neckties, bow ties, cummerbunds, pocket squares, ascots, winter and summer scarves and hosiery under the An Original Penguin by Munsingwear (Original Penguin) trademark in Mexico. The company said, collection will be distributed in department and specialty stores with a product launch planned in the fall 2018.

“Our partnership with Euroneck has been very beneficial and so I am delighted to extend our collaboration to include Original Penguin which will offer cool, classic products to our Mexican counterparts and will continue our initiatives to expand our business,” stated Perry Ellis International, Inc. CEO and President Oscar Feldenkries in a press release.

"Our partnership with Perry Ellis has been an extremely successful one, growing at double digit rate and we are confident that it won't be different with Original Penguin,” added Moises Calderon, General Manager of Euroneck S.A.de CV.

Picture:Facebook/Original Penguin