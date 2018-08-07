Perry Ellis extends license deal with TP Korea for Ben Hogan golfwear

Perry Ellis International, Inc. has announced that it expanded the license agreement with TP Korea Co. Ltd granting rights to design and distribute Ben Hogan performance golfwear in South Korea. The company said that the collection launched in the fourth quarter on home shopping networks, includes men’s performance golf apparel: sweaters, T-shirts, pants, and vests.

“We are pleased with the success this license has brought to both our companies. We continue to look forward to working with the TP Korea team and offering our Ben Hogan customer a collection featuring innovative products that are styled, designed and infused with functional fabrics and construction,” said Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and President of Perry Ellis International in a statement.

The company added that the line is styled and designed infused with the top-notch performance demanded by golfer Ben Hogan.

“TP Korea is excited to work with Perry Ellis International to bring performance golf apparel inspired by one of the most accomplished and successful professional golfers of all time, Ben Hogan, to the Korean market,” added TP Korea President, G.J. Lee.