Perry Ellis inks licence agreement with Rafaella brand’s owners

Perry Ellis International, Inc. (Nasdaq:PERY) announced Monday it has entered into a license agreement with i-deal Optics Holding, Inc. granting rights to design and distribute ophthalmic eyewear, sunglasses and readers under the Rafaella™ brand in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"We look forward to our partnership with i-deal Optics and to bringing to our loyal consumers eyewear that captures the spirit and femininity of the Rafaella woman. We are delighted to extend the global reach of this iconic brand," remarked George Feldenkreis, executive chairman of Perry Ellis International.

On i-dealOptics, president Michael Feldman explained that "the Rafaella brand aligns perfectly with our strategy and desire to partner with a brand that combines fashion and comfort with a strong value proposition. Rafaella's use of colour, embellishment and pattern transfer seamlessly to the optical category and fills a white space opportunity to offer the consumer stylish frames to complement her personal look," commented Michael Feldman, President of i-deal Optics.

The new line will be distributed in optical retail stores and other accounts with a product launch scheduled for Spring 2018.