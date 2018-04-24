Perry Ellis inks license agreement with Kennek for Gotcha

Perry Ellis International, Inc. has entered into a license agreement with Kennek FZE in North Africa to source and distribute a full range of products from surf boards and wetsuits to casual wear and footwear under the Gotcha brand. The company said in a media statement that Kennek plans to open eight Gotcha mono-brand stores in Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria in the next four years and further African expansion on a franchise basis in the future with the first launch in November 2018.

Commenting on the development, Perry Ellis International CEO and President Oscar Feldenkreis said: “Our company is pleased to enter into a partnership with Kennek to maximize the potential of the Gotcha brand in North Africa. We feel Kennek will be a terrific partner and are excited about the prospects of being in North Africa which falls in line with our plans to extend our business reach.”

“We at Kennek are very proud and excited to join the Gotcha family and showcase the Gotcha brand’s action sports legacy. We look forward to expanding the Gotcha brand with franchises throughout Africa and seeing the success of the Gotcha brand in North Africa in the years ahead,” added Mamoun Tadili, CEO of Kennek FZE.

Picture:Perry Ellis International website