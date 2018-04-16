Perry Ellis inks men's eyewear license agreement in South Korea

Perry Ellis International, Inc. (Perry Ellis) has signed a new license agreement with Taesok Optical Co. Limited for eyewear, both ophthalmic and sunglasses, under the Perry Ellis Portfolio trademark in South Korea. The company said that the collection will be distributed in home shopping networks, online and optical stores with a product launch planned in fall 2018.

“We look forward to working closely with Taesok Optical’s design team to continue elevating and expanding the Perry Ellis brand in the South Korean market. Our unique brand positioning and commitment to product excellence underscores our continued dedication to expand our global business,” said Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and President of Perry Ellis International, in a statement.

"Taesok Optical has had, since our founding, a commitment to bring the top American brands to Korean consumers. I am pleased to continue that commitment with the addition of Perry Ellis Portfolio to our roster of brands,” added Taesok Optical Co. Limited CEO Myung Seok Kwon.

Picture:Perry Ellis website