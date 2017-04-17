Perry Ellis International joins hands with Sector Apparel Group

Perry Ellis International has entered into an agreement with Sector Apparel Group for the distribution of An Original Penguin by Munsingwear men's apparel in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Swaziland. The products will be available in department stores and independent retailers as well as online and are planned to launch in spring 2017.

"We are delighted to welcome Sector Apparel Group to the Original Penguin family. Working with Sector Apparel Group will not only leverage the equity of this powerful brand but also continue our strategic initiative to expand our global reach," stated George Feldenkreis, Executive Chairman of Perry Ellis International in the statement.

The company said, Original Penguin offers a full range of apparel and accessories fit for the modern urbanite.

"Sector Apparel is very excited to begin its association with Original Penguin. It is a great fit with the existing brands within our portfolio. Original Penguin is enjoying excellent growth in many international markets, and we are excited at the opportunity the brand presents in the Southern African market," added Sean Fenger, Director of Sector Apparel Group.

Picture:Facebook/Original Penguin