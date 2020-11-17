Perry Ellis International launches Farah in Japan

Perry Ellis International is expanding its premium heritage brand Farah in Japan after signing a licensing deal with Itochu Corporation.

Menswear brand Farah, which has a long history of reinventing men’s casual wear classics, while staying true to its intrinsically British identity, will partner with Itochu to launch their autumn/winter 2020 collection that has a focus on utilitarian workwear.

The collection that includes trousers, jackets, shirts, T-shirts and hoodies will be available from but not limited to stockists such as Beams, Ellesse, Nano Universe, Shinya Kozuka and Baycrew’s throughout Japan, explained Perry Ellis International in a statement.

Running alongside the launch is an exclusive collaboration with Monkey Time, a Japanese brand inspired by Tokyo street culture. Limited pieces of the Monkey Time collaboration will also be available in stockists outside Japan.

The Farah launch in Japan will also introduce further “exciting collaborations” from spring/summer 2021, added the brand.

Oscar Feldenkreis, chief executive and president of Perry Ellis International, said: “As we celebrate our centennial anniversary, we are very excited to announce this collaboration with a powerful, global partner like Itochu. This agreement complements our work together across other brands and markets.”

Images: courtesy of Perry Ellis International