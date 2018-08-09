Perry Ellis signs license agreement with Six Lincoln

Perry Ellis International, Inc. has announced that it entered into a license agreement with Six Lincoln, LLC for boy’s sportswear, active wear and swimwear apparel for newborns, infants and toddlers.

“Six Lincoln is a well-established children’s apparel leader and I am thrilled we will be working together in fashioning boys' sport, active and swim apparel, said Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and President of Perry Ellis International in a statement.

The company said, product will be designed, manufactured and marketed under the Perry Ellis brand in the United States and Canada with a planned launch in spring 2019 at department and specialty stores.

“We are extremely excited to add the Perry Ellis Boys Sportswear license to our brand portfolio. Perry Ellis is an iconic, modern brand with clear opportunities for growth in the boys' segment,” added President of Six Lincoln Steven Arnold.

Picture:Perry Ellis website