Perry Ellis signs license deal to market Gotcha brand in North Africa

Perry Ellis International, Inc. has signed a license agreement with Casablanca-based retail group, Kennek FZE for them to source and distribute a full range of products from surf, skate and ski brand Gotcha in North Africa.

Kennek, which is the manufacturer and distributor in North Africa for brands including Billabong, Elements, O’Neil and Rip Curl, plans to distribute a full range of products from surf boards and wetsuits to casual wear and footwear under the Gotcha brand, as well as open eight mono-branded Gotcha stores in Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria in the next four years, with the first launch in November 2018.

In addition, Kennek has stated that it has long-term plans for the brand, including “further African expansion” on a franchise basis in the future.

Perry Ellis International, Inc. chief executive and president Oscar Feldenkreis said: “Our company is pleased to enter into a partnership with Kennek to maximise the potential of the Gotcha brand in North Africa. We feel Kennek will be a terrific partner and are excited about the prospects of being in North Africa which falls in line with our plans to extend our business reach.”

Mamoun Tadili, chief executive of Kennek FZE, added: “We at Kennek are very proud and excited to join the Gotcha family and showcase the Gotcha brand’s action sports legacy. We look forward to expanding the Gotcha brand with franchises throughout Africa and seeing the success of the Gotcha brand in North Africa in the years ahead.”