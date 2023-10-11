Perry Ellis signs licensing deal with Peerless Clothing for men's tailored clothing

Perry Ellis International, Inc, (PEI) has announced licensing collaboration with Peerless Clothing International for its Perry Ellis and Original Penguin brands.

This partnership, the company said, marks the return of Peerless Clothing International to the PEI portfolio, bringing together Perry Ellis and Original Penguin's iconic American style and Peerless' craftsmanship for a new era of tailored clothing.

"As we step into this new era of collaboration with Peerless Clothing International, we are invigorated by the opportunity to reintroduce our signature Perry Ellis and Original Penguin styles in the world of tailored clothing," said Oscar Feldenkreis, president and CEO of Perry Ellis International in a statement.

The company added that the product categories to be launched include suit separates, nested suits, tuxedos, sport coats, and men's top coats. The tailored clothing collections will make their in-store debuts in spring 2024.

Peerless Clothing has been the foremost supplier to major department and specialty stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

"After 25 years, we're back together. Peerless Clothing International now holds the Perry Ellis Tailored Clothing licence, combining Perry Ellis' style with Peerless' craftsmanship for a new era of collaboration," added Dan Orwig, president of Peerless Clothing.