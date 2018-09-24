PETA buys Farfetch shares to push company to stop selling fur

Animal rights organization PETA announced the purchase of Farfetch sales, after the British luxury marketplace became a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange last Friday. The move will allow PETA to attend Farfetch’s annual meetings and use these occasions to try and push the company to stop selling fur. Farfetch currently offers products made from foxes, coyotes, chinchillas and badgers.

“The fur industry is headed for the history books”, said PETA’s Director of Corporate Projects, Yvonne Taylor, in a statement sent by email to FashionUnited. She added that PETA has met with Farfetch executives in the past, but the luxury marketplace decided to continue offering fur. By buying shares, “PETA US is taking its campaign [...] straight to its boardroom”.

Farfetch’s main competitor, Yoox-Net-a-Porter, banned fur from all its websites last year . Several luxury fashion houses have been doing the same in recent years, including Burberry , Gucci, John Galliano , Michael Kors and Versace . Spring/Summer 2019 was also the first fur-free edition of London Fashion Week , following similar bans in smaller cities.

Photo: courtesy of Farfetch