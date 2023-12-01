PETA doubles down on RDS certifications, files watchdog complaint

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has doubled down on its efforts to address the evidence of animal cruelty it is said to have found among suppliers of the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) and Responsible Animal Fiber (RAF).

The organisation submitted a formal complaint to the US’ federal Competition Bureau alleging that the labels created by third-party certifier Textile Exchange (TE) were “misleading and deceiving consumers”.

It comes after PETA carried out multiple exposés into the down industry, including a recent investigation into Vietnamese duck farms that were reportedly selling “responsible” down, yet showed signs of cruelty against the animals housed there.

According to TE, farms under its overview are “independently audited”, however PETA argues that such appointments are typically preannounced, while some farms “may never be visited by an independent auditor”.

PETA went on to name retailers such as Lululemon, Aritzia and Arc’teryx that utilise RDS and RAF certifications to encourage customers to purchase products under the assumption that animals in the supply chain were treated humanely.

With the complaint, PETA is requesting for the bureau to require TE to remove all misleading statements from its marketing and “issue corrective explanations that reveal how the animals on its certified farms are actually treated”.