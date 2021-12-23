PETA renews action against LVMH with new investigation

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has revealed a new investigation into the LVMH supply chain, exposing concerning conditions of animals used for some of the brand’s products.

The luxury conglomerate, which owns the likes of Dior and Celine, has been called out by the Asian branch of the animal welfare group for the conditions at two of its Indonesian slaughterhouses, at which a number of workers were filmed bashing live snakes with hammers.

In the disturbing video, pythons were shown hung up and filled with water in order to stretch their skin out. They are then stunned with a hammer and decapitated while still alive, according to the organisation.

According to Dr. Clifford Warrick, a reptile expert that reviewed the footage, the method is considered “inhumane and unacceptable by international standards” and “would result in extreme stress and pain in the snakes.”

In 2016, LVMH was already targeted by PETA, with an investigation into crocodile and ostrich farms linked as suppliers to the fashion house. Footage obtained by the organisation unveiled distressing conditions the animals were housed in, as well as cruel methods of slaughter endured.

The organisation is urging LVMH to immediately cease selling exotic skins altogether, concluding: “Rather than exploring lush jungles and swamps and experiencing all the sensory pleasures that they’re so keenly attuned to, those in LVMH’s supply chain are abused and tormented just to make purses and shoes.”