PETA reports wins: Frasers Group bans angora, VF cuts cashmere

In what is being hailed as a victory for animal rights, the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has announced that two notable fashion conglomerates have agreed to cut animal products from their supply chain.

Frasers Group, the owner of Sports Direct, Missguided and House of Fraser and for which PETA is a shareholder, is understood to have confirmed its decision to ban angora fur in its annual meeting yesterday.

The move comes as an extension of its no-fur policy, first introduced back in October 2022, with around 17,000 PETA supporters now recently contacting the company to call on the inclusion of angora in this ban.

Meanwhile, VF Corporation, which owns Timberland, The North Face and Vans, has stated to PETA that it will no longer use cashmere in any of its products.

The news follows a recent PETA exposé that revealed the conditions cashmere goats were found in during operations in Mongolia, with evidence of violence and torture reportedly being used by workers.

In its announcement, PETA highlighted the array of vegan fabrics that could be used as alternatives to the material, such as soy cashmere, recycled polyester and sustainably-farmed hemp.

PETA is now turning its attention to the likes of Prada, Burberry and Chanel, calling on the luxury to follow suit, with Victoria’s Secret, Columbia Sportswear and Genesco among those that already have implemented a ban.