PETA: sheep being punched in the face in English wool industry

PETA has published a shocking video exposé of animal cruelty in the English wool industry. The video depicts sheep being kicked, punched in the face and beat on the head with sharp metal clippers. According to the animal rights organization, the footage was collected by a member of PETA Asia who worked undercover with two shearer contractors in England, during May and June 2018.

“The eyewitness documented abuse in every single one of the 25 farming sheds visited”, said PETA Asia’s Vice President, Jason Baker, in an email to FashionUnited. “And no one was ever seen being reprimanded for this cruelty”.

The organization added that the evidence of animal abuse was sent to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA). “We requested that authorities investigate and file criminal charges against the workers, as appropriate, for what PETA Asia believes are violations of cruelty-to-animals laws”.

Picture: Pixabay