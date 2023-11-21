PETA takes legal action against Ugg over ‘deceptive’ claims

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has initiated legal action against footwear specialist Ugg over its “misleading” claims regarding the use of animal products in its shoes.

PETA said that it had sent the American company a cease and desist letter demanding that it removed such statements from its website and marketing, giving a deadline of December 1 to comply before a complaint will be filed with federal authorities.

In the letter, the animal welfare organisation alleged that Ugg’s claim on its website that it never accepts hides “from animals who have been raised or slaughtered inhumanely” was not true, as the company sources by-products of the meat industry which displays evidence of animal cruelty, according to PETA.

It further attempted to dismantle Ugg’s association with the Responsible Down Standard (RDS), a certification that has come under fire from PETA before following a number of exposés on farms that sold “responsible” down yet were lacking in animal welfare.

In a statement, PETA’s executive vice president, Tracy Reiman, said: “PETA investigations have repeatedly shown the cruelty inherent in the wool, down, and leather industries, yet Ugg is seemingly attempting to wash its hands of the suffering behind its products.

“PETA is calling on Ugg to stop misleading the public with deceptive marketing claims and urging consumers not to fall for humane washing tactics. The only humane option is vegan.”