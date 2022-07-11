Petit Bateau returns to cosmetics market

French label Petit Bateau has announced the launch of a new fragrance closely following its revelation that it would be establishing a new perfume and cosmetics project, PB Natural Care.

Eau Soilogne, which has been developed especially for toddlers, zero to three years old, is made up of a alcohol-free, hypoallergenic formula and includes 97.5 percent natural ingredients, the brand said in a release.

Sticking to its ‘Made in France’ ethos, the product was produced and designed in France, with Petit Bateau further noting the fragrance’s starting point was rooted in nature and sustainability.

Utilising natural floral water, the product consists of a vegan formula, which it said was tested under dermatological control, and is suitable for sensitive skin.

The launch comes as the brand looks to expand on its product portfolio in the cosmetics category, recently announcing that it had enlisted Boris Gratini, who is tasked with creating this new line, as its president of PB Natural Care.

Petit Bateau, which operates around 290 stores worldwide, previously ventured into the cosmetics market in the early 2000s with the launch of a perfume collection, a line that is no longer available.

This new fragrance is set to become available throughout Europe in October 2022 in both Petit Bateau shops and its online store.