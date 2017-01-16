Phase Eight and Whistles owner posts 14.6 percent sales growth

Phase Eight and Whistles owner - The Foschini Group (TFG) has said that the recent British acquisitions led to a better than expected Christmas sales growth of 14.6 percent, said a Fashion Network report. The shares also traded to a 20-month high on the buoyant result, it added.

TFG acquired Britain's Phase Eight in 2015 and high-street fashion retailer Whistles last year. The company’s international segment sales increased 47.9 percent in December against the same period, last year.

For the nine months to December 24, total sales - which include its African and international divisions increased 14.5 percent, the report said.

Picture:Phase Eight