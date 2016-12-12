Philipp Plein accused of stealing employees from D&G

London - Although it is common practice for those working within the fashion industry to change roles, and even companies every few years (or even months in some cases), designer Philipp Plein has been accused of ‘stealing’ employees from Dolce & Gabbana.

The outspoken designer took to Instagram Sunday to respond to the accusations that his company, Philipp Plein International has contacted 10 employees, the majority of them sales assistants at D&G flagship store on Via della Spiga in Milan, with employment offers at Plein. The German designer received the following letter from D&G lawyer, which states that from the middle of October two Philipp Plein employees, Jaco Cuccato and Andrea Lanza Cariccio, who were previously employed at D&G, were in contact with sales assistant at D&G. They are to have offered them employment at Philipp Plein’s new showroom in Milan, which is set to open at the end of the year and is a stone’s throw away from D&G’s flagship store.

The letter, which is dated November 30, goes on to state that all employees working at D&G’s flagship have been employed for a number of years and have built solid relationships with a number of regular customers who are said to be “very important” to D&G. In his reaction, Plein is unmoved by D&G accusations, arguing that it is a “free country and everybody can choose by themselves who they want to work for!!” He goes on to add that “if people are happy at their job they don’t think about leaving”, and that D&G where a great inspiration to him when he was starting out but “everybody loves you until you become competition.”

Although Plein tagged both Stefano Gabbana personal account and Dolce & Gabbana commercial account on Instagram, neither have reacted to his post to date.